        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Buster Olney's top 10 relief pitchers: Lights out in 2019, no guarantees in 2020

          ESPN Illustration
          8:00 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          Call it the Frankenstein Plan for building a reliever. Teams will sort through the graveyard of pitching careers and see if there are any pieces especially usable. A failed starter with great curveball spin, perhaps. A waived reliever who might've relied too much on a flat sinker. The analysts will find these guys, and go about the work of reconstructing a modern-day reliever.

          Just look at the histories of most of the best bullpen arms in baseball. Josh Hader: a 19th-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles, twice traded. Kirby Yates: undrafted out of college following Tommy John surgery, bounced around four organizations. Nick Anderson: an independent ball alum, after he was a 32nd-round pick.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices