        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Buster Olney's top 10 shortstops: Tough calls at a loaded position

          ESPN Illustration
          8:00 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          Before we get to the ranking of baseball's best shortstops, a story about an All-Star second baseman.

          A few years ago, the Houston Astros' staff encouraged batting champion Jose Altuve to be more patient at the plate. The staffers assured Altuve they weren't asking him to hunt walks, but they believed if Altuve could refrain from swinging at some really bad pitches, he would put himself in better ball-strike counts, draw a few more walks and compel opponents to throw the ball over the plate. In this way, he'd give himself a better chance to do damage when he did swing.

          If pitchers and catchers believe you'll hack at pitches outside the zone, the staffers noted, they'll keep working outside the zone. Altuve adjusted, and yep, he's doing more damage.

          It's remarkable how many among an exceptional group of shortstops in this era could be helped by making the same adjustment that Altuve made -- and for some of them, it could be the difference between being really good and being the best.

          Case in point: the Cubs' Javier Baez.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices