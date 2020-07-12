Buster Olney's top 10 third basemen: Hot corner is a hot commodity

Buster Olney doesn't see a possibility that MLB will decide to adopt a bubble style like the NHL, NBA and MLS are using. (0:57)

A small army of third basemen was on the move last winter. Anthony Rendon got the biggest deal ever doled out by Arte Moreno and signed with the Angels. Josh Donaldson signed with the Twins for $92 million. The Cubs made it known they were open to dealing Kris Bryant for the right return.

In the midst of all that, the name of Nolan Arenado popped into the market, less than a year after he and the Rockies agreed to an eight-year, $260 million contract, with speculation mounting that a team like the Dodgers might explore the idea of dealing for him. But that was before the pandemic, and before the extraordinary shift in the financial landscape that leaves Arenado a distinct choice:

1. He could opt out of his deal after the 2021 season, but probably would have to accept far less in his next contract.

2. Stick with his current deal and make peace with the idea of staying with the Rockies (unless the Rockies are so financially strapped that they are compelled to move him).

The safe bet now is that Arenado will be with the Rockies for the foreseeable future. He's among the top 10 third basemen, of course.