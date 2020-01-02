Breaking down MLB moves you may have missed over the holidays

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire

Hopefully everyone's holidays went well. In the MLB offseason, stuff happened while we were distracted by all the festivities. You might have caught some or all of these tidbits in the peripheral of your attention span. Or you might have been completely focused on other things, non-baseball things. That's fine. It happens. But it's time to make up for that.

Let's run through some recent moves you might have missed, or barely paid attention to. None of these are earth-rattlers but they all matter, at least a little bit.