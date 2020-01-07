These MLB teams just turned into contenders

Even when we are fairly confident about who the best teams in Major League Baseball are entering a new season, reality has a way of making itself felt. Nobody thought the Tampa Bay Rays or the Minnesota Twins were weak teams entering 2019, but I doubt many would have taken the over if the over/under for those teams had been 95 wins.

We're now two-thirds of the way from the World Series to pitchers and catchers reporting, and while there are still free agents remaining, most of the big signings have already been made. We don't know everything, but we have a good idea as to what most teams will look like, so it's time for us to guess which also-ran, rebuilding teams, or even fringe contenders can step up in a big way in 2020.