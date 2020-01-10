        <
          Rays-Cardinals swap a good old-fashioned win-win trade

          Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
          9:24 PM ET
          • David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
          We have a trade!

          Tampa Bay Rays get: OF/1B Jose Martinez, OF Randy Arozarena, compensation pick A (after first round)

          St. Louis Cardinals get: LHP Matthew Liberatore (MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect), low-level catching prospect Edgardo Rodriguez, compensation pick B (after second round)

          I love it. It's what an old-school general manager might refer to as a "baseball trade." You have somebody we like. We have somebody you like. It's not trading a player because he'll be a free agent in two years. It's not dumping a big contract for low-level prospects. It's an old-fashioned challenge trade. Let's review.

