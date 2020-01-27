Missed on Castellanos and Ozuna? These bargain options are still available

With the exception of Yasiel Puig, the last of the big-name free agents - Josh Donaldson, Nicholas Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna - have come off the shelf over the past couple of weeks, but that doesn't mean the cupboard is bare when it comes to finding help among the still-unemployed. While it's not likely that any of the remaining free-agent position players has an MVP-caliber or even All-Star-worthy season in store, teams can still find useful parts for their bench, or even their lineup, most likely at a bargain price.

Here are five such players, listed alphabetically: