        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Why there's no better choice than Dusty Baker to manage this Astros mess

          play
          Torre: Baker knows how to handle controversy (1:37)

          Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre break down how Dusty Baker fits with the Astros. (1:37)

          5:30 PM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          There are brutal days ahead for the Astros in 2020, moments when Houston players will sink into chairs after games and wonder what the hell just happened, as part of their summer-long penance for the sign-stealing scandal. Some of the stuff yelled at them, either from the stands or across the field, is going to be ugly, and shouted words might turn out to be the least painful part of their experiences.

          Jim Crane, the Astros' owner, is smart to hire a manager with experience, someone who can guide players through what will be the most trying challenge of their respective careers -- and Dusty Baker can put just about any crisis into its proper context.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices