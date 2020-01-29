Why there's no better choice than Dusty Baker to manage this Astros mess

There are brutal days ahead for the Astros in 2020, moments when Houston players will sink into chairs after games and wonder what the hell just happened, as part of their summer-long penance for the sign-stealing scandal. Some of the stuff yelled at them, either from the stands or across the field, is going to be ugly, and shouted words might turn out to be the least painful part of their experiences.

Jim Crane, the Astros' owner, is smart to hire a manager with experience, someone who can guide players through what will be the most trying challenge of their respective careers -- and Dusty Baker can put just about any crisis into its proper context.