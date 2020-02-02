        <
          Olney: MLB players angry over sign-stealing while Astros wait to say they're sorry

          Baker: We have to move forward (0:57)

          Dusty Baker says he ready to face the challenge of managing the Astros and the team has to move forward from the sign-stealing scandal. (0:57)

          10:30 AM ET
          Buster Olney
          When the Houston Astros executed their trash-can-banging sign-stealing, they may have done so assuming opponents cheated in the same manner. Just as consistently, just as brazenly. But based on the angry reaction of peers, it's apparent that the Astros crossed a line honored by a lot of their peers.

          The backlash has been fueled by social media, something that was not available two decades ago, or as pervasive 10 years ago. But front office staffers around baseball cannot remember a circumstance of such widespread and loud player-to-player condemnation. Not for a steroid suspension, not because of a brawl, not for a slide that injured a player.

          From the hour that commissioner Rob Manfred released his report and announced the discipline, opponents of the Astros have blasted away, and continue to do so. Cody Bellinger, who has spent his life in baseball and is usually understated, averaging about seven tweets a month, posted almost immediately, "If true, there needs to be major consequences to the players. That completely ruins the integrity of the game!!!"

