The biggest winners and losers of a bizarre MLB offseason

I'll be doing a good bit of MLB analysis here at ESPN, so it makes sense as I'm walking in the door to do a status check on the offseason as a whole. Most teams did a reasonable execution of their offseason to-do lists, but a handful of teams stand out to me, either because of an offseason-defining move, a particularly strong execution of their plan, or their level of resources in play this offseason were a clear notch higher or lower than usual.

Here are the teams who won and lost this hot stove season, with a special shoutout to the biggest winner ... and loser: