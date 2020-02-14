2020 (and 2021) MLB draft watch: SEC loaded with big-time prospects

With the college baseball season starting Friday, now's the time to get to know the top college prospects (along with some of the top high school players) with an eye toward the 2020 MLB draft -- and beyond.

What does the top of the 2020 draft look like?

If the 2020 MLB draft were held today, it's not certain who would go No. 1, but a clear top tier of three players has emerged: Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock and Arizona State first baseman/outfielder Spencer Torkelson.

Martin's position isn't clear. He played mostly third base last year, but many think he fits a little better at second base, and he also played center field for Team USA last summer. This year, he's getting his first chance to play shortstop for the Commodores, and early returns from scouts still are split on his best position. But everyone agrees on Martin's advanced feel to hit, the quality of his at-bats, his shockingly high rate of hard contact and sneaky raw power that he's getting to in games more often by the day. This may lead to Ben Zobrist comps, and he's playing the same position at the same school as Dansby Swanson, but more than a few scouts think the closest comp is Alex Bregman.