Players who could be surprise additions to Opening Day MLB rosters

Spring training provides opportunities for players both young and old to make their mark and change their future outlook. Some young players are trying to do enough to make the team. Veterans who have bounced around and might not have a contract are doing the same. Meanwhile, former stars and once-heralded prospects might be working their way back from injury to take a spot that's far from guaranteed. The players below are all fighting this spring for a place on the roster, or in the rotation or starting lineup, but their performance this spring is worth a look as it will decide their fate once spring is over and the season begins.

