          Southpaw Seth Lonsway flashing first-round stuff for Ohio State

          7:00 AM ET
          • Kiley McDanielESPN

          This was another home weekend for me, as I lucked out with seeing an Ohio State club that isn't normally a treasure trove of prospects but came in with two potential first-round picks to face a Georgia Tech program that continues to be on the upswing.

          Ohio State lefty Seth Lonsway was the Saturday starter, and he made the latest jump into first-round consideration after his fastball velocity sat at 92-96 mph in the season's opening weekend, a marked improvement since he was working mostly at 87-90 this summer in the Cape Cod League. Lonsway does a lot of things that are broadly known as progressive in terms of style on the mound: He throws a 91-95 mph four-seam fastball up in the zone, he often buries a high-spin, easy plus curveball down in the zone, and he eschews traditional concepts of changeup usage, instead using a slider as his third pitch.

