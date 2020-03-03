8 reasons the 2020 Red Sox will be better than you think

Alex Verdugo, fresh off of getting traded to the Red Sox, meets David Ortiz, who Verdugo models his game after. (1:04)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The New York Yankees are heavy favorites to win the American League East, after adding Gerrit Cole. The Tampa Bay Rays won 96 games last year, and nearly derailed the Houston Astros' run to the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, traded their best player, Mookie Betts, and lost Alex Cora, widely regarded as one of the game's best managers, to the sign-stealing scandal. Boston has dramatically slashed its payroll and Red Sox fans have been in talk-show revolt all winter.

But here are eight reasons why the 2020 Red Sox will be better than what you think.