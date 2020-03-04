Kiley McDaniel explains why Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez and Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz are worth keeping an eye on this season. (1:54)

Welcome to ESPN's annual ranking of the top 100 prospects in baseball and related coverage of Major League Baseball's best prospects and all 30 farm systems. A new season brings on a new collection of talent aspiring to reach The Show and break out as newly minted stars for their teams.

New for the 2020 season, ESPN's coverage of the prospects beat features the expert analysis of MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel. He'll be reporting on prospects, the MLB draft in June and more, including trades and free agency. He has worked for four MLB teams and is the co-author of the book "Future Value."

• Kiley McDaniel's top 100 prospects for 2020