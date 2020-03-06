MLB players with something to prove in spring training

A team's record in spring training doesn't mean much, and that's true for a player's statistics as well. Factors such as small sample size, wildly varying talent levels of the opposition, and players working on specific aspects of their game muddy the picture in terms of spring stats. The same isn't necessarily the case with spring performance, particularly for certain individuals.

Some players fighting for a job need to show they are hitting the ball harder, using a third pitch with confidence or have regained the step they seemed to have lost a year ago. Below are 10 players with something to prove this spring to make sure they are ready for Opening Day.