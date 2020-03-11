        <
        >
          Which players could move into MLB Rank's top 20 after 2020?

          Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports
          7:50 AM ET
          • Dan SzymborskiSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
            • Creator of ZiPS projection system
            • Founder of Baseball Think Factory
            • Contributed to ESPN since 2010
          The new MLB Rank from ESPN of Major League Baseball's top 100 players is out, and as usual, my compulsive need to project the future already has me thinking about the 2021 list. After all, who likes waiting?

          Since I'm curious about what next year's top 20 could look like, rather than travel into the future and ask the rest of the writers -- and besides, I don't actually have a time machine -- I asked the ZiPS projection system to rank the 10 players most likely to join the top 20 next year who didn't make it this time around. I'm also including where ZiPS has them pegged as far as their ranking for next year.

