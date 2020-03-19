Kiley McDaniel's National League team-by-team top prospect rankings

Kiley McDaniel details why Rays SS prospect Wander Franco is so special and where he could fit with Tampa Bay later this season. (1:31)

Recently, I ranked the top 100 prospects in baseball heading into the 2020 season, then went deeper with my team-by-team rankings for the American League. Now it's time to look at the National League.

A quick refresher on a key term you'll see throughout the team lists: I use something called Future Value (FV) as a term that sums up the value of a player into one number. It's graded on the 20-80 scouting scale. A low-end everyday player is a 50, which correlates to 2.0 WAR; a well-above-average position player, No. 3 starter or high-end closer is a 60, or somewhere around 3.0 WAR. I refrain from tossing out an 80 on a minor leaguer because that would imply he is expected to be one of the top players in baseball. Wander Franco, this year's top prospect, is the best prospect that baseball has seen since Mike Trout and his FV is 70.

In addition to the top 10 for each franchise, I rank every player with a Future Value greater than 40 for each franchise before summing up the best of the rest. You can see the full scouting report for the players in my top-100 list here.

And now on to my rankings: