          Second-Chance World Series Round 1: Sim tourney of MLB's best non-champs under way

          play
          Why the 2001 Mariners are the best team not to win a World Series (1:46)

          David Schoenfield breaks down the accomplishments of a 2001 Seattle Mariners team that was unable to win the World Series that season. (1:46)

          9:00 AM ET
          • Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer
          The Yankees, Dodgers, Athletics and Cardinals have combined to win 53 World Series, so it feels right that all four franchises have been knocked out of a tournament all about second chances.

          It was a quite a first round of our simulated event, with seven of the 16 series going seven games. Seeding teams across historical eras is an inexact science at best, 10 of the 16 higher-seeded teams advanced to the second round. Ted Williams squared off against Mike Trout. Stan Musial hit against Randy Johnson. And, somehow, the virtual Willie Mays turned out to be even more amazing than the actual Willie Mays.

          Read on for a series-by-series recap.