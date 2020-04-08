Second-Chance World Series quarterfinals: Field narrows to Fab Four

After an elite eight marked by one if-it-were-real historic comeback, we're down to the two LCS matchups. While we'll let you discover the identity of the four remaining teams by reading on, it seems to be a quartet of survivors appropriate to the theme of this tournament. All four were very good, perhaps great, clubs who fell short of a title. The reasons for all four were different, but all had plenty of reasons for lingering regret. Of course, getting this far is potentially bittersweet: It's the last hump that matters for these near-miss teams.

Read on for a series-by-series recap of the third round, and to see who advanced to the LCS. We'll unveil those results tomorrow.