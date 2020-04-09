        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Second-Chance World Series: Which two non-champs will meet for shot at redemption?

          play
          Could the 1994 Expos have won the World Series? (1:24)

          David Schoenfield reflects on the impressive talent of a 1994 Montreal Expos team that never got a chance to compete for a World Series because of a strike. (1:24)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
            Follow on Twitter

          When you're using a computer simulation to revise history, you really don't know how it's going to come out. In a short series -- real or virtual -- pretty much anything can happen. We were fastidious in picking our 32-team bracket, so no matter who survived to play in our version of the league championship series round, the stories would be good. But we can't lie: The narratives of some teams seemed more compelling than those of others. As it turned out, we ended up with four teams that really embodied our theme: a second chance for great teams that didn't quite finish off great seasons.

          A quick recap of our final four:

          • 2001 Seattle Mariners: tied a big-league record by winning 116 games, only to fall in the American League Championship Series to the New York Yankees

          • 1977 Kansas City Royals: won a franchise-record 102 games but fell in the ALCS to the New York Yankees, the second of three straight ALCS losses to the hated Bronx Bombers

          • 1993 Philadelphia Phillies: ended a streak of six straight losing seasons with a Cinderella run to the World Series, only to lose the deciding game of a dramatic matchup on a game-winning homer by Toronto's Joe Carter

          • 1994 Montreal Expos: broke out to an MLB-best 74-40 record, only to have the rest of the season and the playoffs wiped out by a labor dispute

          Let's get down to it! With only two series to recap, we're going to give the last two editions of the tournament a little more of an unfolding structure, so don't skip to the end if you're not in a hurry.