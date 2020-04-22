Kiley McDaniel's guide to MLB rookie and prospect pitchers for fantasy value

Although I help some friends with their teams, specifically around young players, the ones they aren't as familiar with, I don't play fantasy baseball. But whether you're a die-hard fan or a fantasy player or some combination thereof, knowing the young players entering Major League Baseball this season matters at some point. A bunch of names of kids in Class A is only of so much help, so I have instead created a 2020 guide to rookies, trying to balance their talent, proximity to being big league ready and their potential opportunity, when applicable.

We did the hitters on Monday; today we turn to the pitchers. As before, I will refer to a player opening the season at Double-A or Triple-A even though there might not be a minor league season, as a way of measuring how big league ready a player is.