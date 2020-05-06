The best and worst of the '80s: Debating MLB's brightest stars, most terrible trades and more

Astroturf, speed on the bases and power at the plate and epic pitching performances. The '80s seemed to have it all -- except a Yankees World Series title, of course. In reviewing the magic and mayhem on the field that typified baseball in the 1980s, we asked three of ESPN.com's resident baseball experts -- Bradford Doolittle, David Schoenfield and Sam Miller -- for their thoughts on who was cool, who was overrated and the baseball cards treasured from baseball's decade without a dynasty.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $4.99/mo. Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.