What was awesome about MLB in the '90s: Debating stealth stars, sweet deals and more

David Schoenfield explains why the 1990s, with superstar hitters and pitchers, was an awesome decade for baseball. (1:01)

As far as Major League Baseball history, what was it that set the 1990s apart? You mean, besides the start of two different dynasties? Adding four new teams? How about a season without a World Series? Or how Cal Ripken Jr. surpassing Lou Gehrig's record helped bring the game back from that low point, a comeback for the sport sealed by the 1998 season, when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa raced to surpass Roger Maris' single-season home-run record?

With that much going on, we turned to three of our baseball experts -- David Schoenfield, Sam Miller and Bradford Doolittle -- for their evaluation of who was overrated, who measured up and which ballclub owned the '90s.