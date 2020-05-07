        <
          What was awesome about MLB in the '90s: Debating stealth stars, sweet deals and more

          Why Schoenfield fondly remembers MLB in the '90s (1:01)

          David Schoenfield explains why the 1990s, with superstar hitters and pitchers, was an awesome decade for baseball. (1:01)

          7:00 AM ET
          • MLB InsidersESPN

          As far as Major League Baseball history, what was it that set the 1990s apart? You mean, besides the start of two different dynasties? Adding four new teams? How about a season without a World Series? Or how Cal Ripken Jr. surpassing Lou Gehrig's record helped bring the game back from that low point, a comeback for the sport sealed by the 1998 season, when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa raced to surpass Roger Maris' single-season home-run record?

          With that much going on, we turned to three of our baseball experts -- David Schoenfield, Sam Miller and Bradford Doolittle -- for their evaluation of who was overrated, who measured up and which ballclub owned the '90s.