David Schoenfield breaks down Justin Verlander's amazing 2011 season and why it stands out to him as the most iconic season since 2000. (1:08)

As we take our review of the past four decades in baseball into the 21st century, we compare the 2010s with the 2000s. That means taking in the good and the bad, from decades-long droughts ending and a raft of young superstars emerging to scandals staining the game's integrity.

ESPN.com baseball gurus Sam Miller, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield are here to sort it all out, weighing in on which decade was bigger, better -- and dirtier.