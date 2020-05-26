Kiley McDaniel's 2020 MLB mock draft 2.0

With the June 10 MLB draft two weeks away, team preferences and talent tiers are coming into focus, so it made sense to use the long weekend to pump some sources and put out another mock draft before we enter the final phase of preparations. I have a solid feel for where the top half-dozen or so picks stand right now, and rather than giving a binary "here's the pick" sort of projection or just naming a bunch of options, the left side of my brain came up with the idea to be a little more precise in what I'm hearing from sources (hopefully with some accuracy as well).

For each of the first seven picks, I provide the percentages of who I think could be taken. Other than for the first pick (at which I'm hearing the Tigers are down to two options), the percentages don't add up to 100 because I'm listing only those who I think have at least a 20% likelihood of being taken. I found that by the eighth pick, preferences become less clear, and there are so many possible scenarios that this approach loses its value. Hopefully by draft day, I will have a higher level of confidence in the back half of the first round. But I would guess that I will not. Maybe I will next year, when things will have (hopefully) gotten back to normal.