Updated 2020 MLB draft rankings: The latest on the top 150 players

It's just about a week from MLB draft day, and that means the picture on how this year's prospects stack up is really starting to come into focus. Below you'll find my ranking of the top 150 players for the shortened five-round MLB draft starting June 10.
This is not a prediction of where I think players will go, you can find that in my latest mock draft, and I expand on some of the factors involved in this list in my initial ranking of this year's draft class. Lastly, I've included Future Value grades (FV) for each prospect so you can see where he would rank on a Top 100 or on a team prospect list.