          2020 MLB draft preview: Who will go No. 1? Which players and teams match up best?

          The red flag in MLB draft prospect Heston Kjerstad's profile (0:56)

          Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad could be a top-10 pick, but David Schoenfield explains why he comes with a big statistical red flag. (0:56)

          7:00 AM ET
          • MLB InsidersESPN

          The 2020 MLB draft is less than a week away so we asked our panel of experts some of the burning questions surrounding the event.

          MLB prospect guru Kiley McDaniel, reporter David Schoenfield and editor Dan Mullen break down some of the best first-round fits, potential sleepers who have caught their eye, guys they'd stay away from and more.

          Full coverage of the 2020 MLB draft is available here.

