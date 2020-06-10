        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2020 MLB mock draft 3.0: Kiley McDaniel predicts first two rounds

          play
          Getting to know Zac Veen (1:15)

          MLB draft prospect Zac Veen describes his determination to get better and comments on the resemblance of his swing to Cody Bellinger's and Christian Yelich's. (1:15)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Kiley McDanielESPN MLB Insider
            Close
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for four MLB teams.
            Follow on Twitter

          I've been on the phone almost nonstop for the past few days after mostly being on and off the phone for the past few weeks. I've noticed that most conversations until about dinnertime Tuesday started with hope, then began fizzling about 10 minutes in when both sides realized nobody knew anything yet. Things started coming together late, but there's still very little settled and big potential for some underslot shenanigans, but maybe a bit less potential for overslot action, as the expectation is some draft-pool dollars will go unspent.