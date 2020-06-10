MLB draft prospect Zac Veen describes his determination to get better and comments on the resemblance of his swing to Cody Bellinger's and Christian Yelich's. (1:15)

I've been on the phone almost nonstop for the past few days after mostly being on and off the phone for the past few weeks. I've noticed that most conversations until about dinnertime Tuesday started with hope, then began fizzling about 10 minutes in when both sides realized nobody knew anything yet. Things started coming together late, but there's still very little settled and big potential for some underslot shenanigans, but maybe a bit less potential for overslot action, as the expectation is some draft-pool dollars will go unspent.