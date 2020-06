I was told that the 2020 MLB draft would be wild, and I was lulled into a false sense of security by last year's chalky top of the draft. We had true mayhem on Day 1, and I'll use the favorite/head-scratcher format to break it down, but there wasn't a truly "what in the world are they doing?" pick -- more just different sorts of strategies that I'm interested to see pay off on Day 2 to pass judgment.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $4.99/mo. Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.