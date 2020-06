Check out highlights of Arizona State's power hitter Spencer Torkelson, drafted No. 1 by the Tigers. (0:24)

With the 2020 MLB draft, whittled to five rounds and held under unique circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic, in the books, we asked three of our MLB experts -- Alden Gonzalez, Dan Mullen and David Schoenfield -- to break down the winners and losers, and extol the virtues of their favorite picks.

Which player from this draft class is most likely to win a Cy Young or MVP?