Which MLB teams have drafted best in the first five rounds the past five years

Kyle Peterson calls No. 1 overall MLB draft pick Spencer Torkelson "one of the most advanced college hitters in the last decade" and says he might be ready for the majors as quickly as any prospect. (0:54)

This year, the first five rounds of the Major League Baseball draft took on more importance than they do in most seasons. Unfortunately, this was because they were the only five rounds of the draft. Teams still have the ability to sign players as free agents, but with those bonuses capped at $20,000, it will be hard to sign coveted amateurs who can simply go to/return to college. After all, $20,000 is less than the average that players signed for in the 30th round in 2019, when 21 players signed for an average of about $34,000.

So, in evaluating a five-round draft, let's ask and answer: Which teams have done best -- and worst -- in the top five rounds in recent years?