        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          One MLB prospect who could make a difference in 2020 for all 30 teams

          play
          Why these rookie hitters should be drafted to your fantasy team (0:58)

          Kiley McDaniel breaks down which MLB rookie batters to look out for when drafting players for fantasy teams. (0:58)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Kiley McDanielESPN MLB Insider
            Close
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for four MLB teams.
            Follow on Twitter

          There's more uncertainty than ever for the 2020 season, but that means the most uncertain part of a typical season -- young players -- are even more unpredictable than usual. With scouts not permitted to be at games, no formal stats and limited information from workouts, we have little idea what players have taken a step forward in the past few months. That, however, will not stop me from trying to project the most impactful rookie-eligible player for each of the 30 clubs.