          Virtual MLB winter meetings wrap: From Dave Dombrowski joining Philadelphia Phillies to the Texas Rangers' new direction

          AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
          12:00 PM ET
          Kiley McDaniel
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for four MLB teams.
          This week was when the winter meetings would have taken place in Dallas and the most relevant parts for fans -- a bunch of team execs and agents in the same building trying to make moves happen -- and for writers -- mingling/drinking with the execs, agents and writer friends -- didn't happen, leaving only the writing about said roster moves.

          The volume and impact of moves were down this year, as predicted and outlined in multiple previous articles, but there are a handful of clubs that did enough in the past week or so to shift how I think about their offseason -- either by moves or indications of them.