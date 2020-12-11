This week was when the winter meetings would have taken place in Dallas and the most relevant parts for fans -- a bunch of team execs and agents in the same building trying to make moves happen -- and for writers -- mingling/drinking with the execs, agents and writer friends -- didn't happen, leaving only the writing about said roster moves.

The volume and impact of moves were down this year, as predicted and outlined in multiple previous articles, but there are a handful of clubs that did enough in the past week or so to shift how I think about their offseason -- either by moves or indications of them.