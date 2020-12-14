The (virtual) winter meetings are in the books, but the offseason moves are just getting going.

Here are five things ESPN insider Jeff Passan is hearing about the trade and free-agent markets.

1. As the top of the market takes its sweet time developing, the interest in closer Liam Hendriks, far and away the best reliever available, is leading to an interesting array of teams ready to bid on his services, according to sources. The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Hendriks as his primary suitor, but a number of other teams in search of a closer -- or simply more bullpen help -- are prepared to pounce.