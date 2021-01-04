The biggest storylines that will define baseball in 2021

Jeff Passan explains how high-spending clubs like the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox opting to lay back in the market has allowed the Padres to be more aggressive this offseason by trading for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. (2:17)

Now that 2020 is (finally) behind us, baseball is entering a new year with uncertainty the only certainty across the sport, so we asked our team of MLB experts to each identify and lay out one storyline that will most define 2021 along with something they can't wait to see as things hopefully begin to return to some normalcy throughout the months ahead.

When will the season actually begin and how many games will we actually see? How will the upcoming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement impact the season ahead? Which superstars will be on the move next? And which teams will dominate when the games do begin? Only time will tell, but here's what we're watching closest in 2021.