Because of Francisco Lindor's rapid ascension on Major League Baseball's stage, and because of Cleveland's long-standing payroll limitations and its history of dealing its biggest stars, a cottage industry of trade speculation has swirled around the All-Star shortstop since he turned down a big offer in the spring of 2017. The expectation is that Lindor will be dealt before the Indians play their next game, so much so that Lindor is lumped in with prominent free agents like George Springer and Trevor Bauer as the hot stove conversation turns to who might land where.

Shouldn't we be doing the same with Rockies shortstop Trevor Story? Shouldn't the Rockies be treating Story's situation just as the Indians have handled Lindor's?