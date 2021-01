Pedro Gomez explores the immense value Francisco Lindor brings to the Mets, similar to Mookie Betts' contributions to the Dodgers. (1:26)

At the contractual rate of roughly $1.1 million per start, Gerrit Cole is in line to make $20 million by August, if baseball has a full season at full pay this year. So it says a lot about how slow this offseason has been that two-and-half months into this winter, there has been exactly one free-agent signing of an MLB veteran worth $20 million.