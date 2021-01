With Liam Hendriks heading to the White Sox, relive some of the pitcher's top performances from the 2020 season. (0:59)

While the trade market has brought most of MLB's headlines this offseason, the Chicago White Sox spending big to land closer Liam Hendriks shows free agency could soon heat up as well.

Here's what Jeff Passan is hearing about Chicago handing out a surprisingly large contract, where Fernando Tatis' contract talks really stand, DJ LeMahieu's future -- in New York or elsewhere -- and much more.