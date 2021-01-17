The MLB teams with the most serious work still to do this offseason

I write this with great respect for my many friends who are Mets fans: It might be redundant to say they are irrational. It wasn't surprising, then, that within a few weeks of Steve Cohen being installed as the team's new owner, some among the Mets' faithful -- their suffering made possible by years of watching the team seemingly aim to finish second in bidding wars -- began griping about the lack of a big, bold move.

Never mind that the start of spring training is still many weeks away. Never mind that this winter market was painfully slow to begin with. Never mind that the Mets had already distinguished themselves from the inactivity of other teams by executing two relatively aggressive moves, signing catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40.6 million contract and reliever Trevor May to a two-year, $15.5 million deal.