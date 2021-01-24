All along, the plan of the Toronto Blue Jays had been to start looking for opportunities -- either in trades or in free-agent signings. The priority was to entrench the team's core of promising young players -- Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and others -- in the big leagues, and then add to them. In front-office meetings in recent years, they spoke of the 2020 trade deadline and the offseason that followed as perhaps the first windows to augment the roster with established players.
EXCLUSIVE CONTENTGet ESPN+