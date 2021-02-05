Let's predict 2021 MLB All-Star rosters for AL and NL

Warning: Do not try this at home. It's time for our annual Way-Too-Early All-Stars roster predictions, and this year was more difficult than ever.

I ended up with a headache trying to figure out whom to cut from the National League pitching staff (sorry, Max Scherzer), which shortstops to leave off (sorry, Trea Turner), and whether Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will actually remain healthy enough to warrant selection (sorry, Yankees fans).

If you do wish to try this on your own, remember the roster rules: 32 players per league, including 20 position players (the American League must feature two designated hitters) and 12 pitchers (at least three must be relievers). And don't forget: Every team must have a representative.

Here are my full picks for the American League and National League squads.