Check out the best highlights from Elvis Andrus as he is traded to the A's for the 2021 season. (1:48)

Weird trades are fun and the Elvis Andrus-Khris Davis trade is definitely fun in a weird sort of way. After all, it's pretty amazing that the Texas Rangers were able to trade Andrus and the Oakland A's were able to trade Davis, given they were two of the worst players in the majors in 2020 and made a lot of money while being so. As you might expect, money plays a part of this deal.