Jeff Passan reports on how Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers came to an agreement and how he fits in with their rotation. (1:51)

Now that Trevor Bauer is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Marcell Ozuna is returning to the Atlanta Braves, and Nelson Cruz is going back to the Minnesota Twins, all of this winter's top 10 free agents are finally off the board. But there are still some good players available the week before players start reporting to spring training.

Let's check in on 10 of the most intriguing names still out there and where they fit best.