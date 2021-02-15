One 2021 breakout prospect for all 30 MLB teams

Kiley McDaniel breaks down the Rays' farm system and how they consistently keep it at the top. (1:00)

For the breakout prospects portion of this year's look at the top young players in baseball, I'm looking at prospects ranking below a 45+ future value (FV sums up the total future value of a player into one number). Drawing the line there removes the top 167 prospects in baseball and pinpoints the best candidates to move up in 2021 -- in some cases onto next year's top 100.

If you're looking for the current top 100 prospects who will be on the top 10-20 next year, I reference them on that list and I'll go even deeper on my team-by-team lists later in the week, but my best candidates are Riley Greene, Grayson Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll. Some other big risers (Matt Canterino, Slade Cecconi, Oswald Peraza, Seth Johnson) rose too much based on what they did at the alternate site and/or instructional league to qualify for this list.

Here is (at least) one player on each of MLB's 30 teams who could put up a breakout performance in the minors in 2021.