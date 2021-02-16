        <
          One thing to watch on all 30 MLB teams as spring training begins

          7:00 AM ET
          • David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
          The long trek to the start of the regular season begins this week with training camps opening up on time in Florida and Arizona -- although with many of the same COVID-19 protocols in place as during the 2020 season.

          For now, Opening Day on April 1 is on schedule -- the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers start up at the Colorado Rockies -- and the 108-page operations manual for 2021 includes shorter spring training games, mandatory wearing of contact-tracing devices, fines for not wearing masks properly and bans on indoor dining and going to movie theaters.

          Fans will be allowed to attend spring training games in limited numbers; Florida teams will limit cross-state travel for games; and players will face a five-day quarantine when first reporting to camp. Otherwise, it's all systems normal -- as normal as they can be, anyway.

          As players head to spring training, let's take a run around the majors to see the biggest spring training story to watch for each team and some key players to keep an eye on.