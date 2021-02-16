One thing to watch on all 30 MLB teams as spring training begins

David Schoenfield explains why the Yankees and Cubs are the teams he has his eyes on during spring training. (1:07)

The long trek to the start of the regular season begins this week with training camps opening up on time in Florida and Arizona -- although with many of the same COVID-19 protocols in place as during the 2020 season.

For now, Opening Day on April 1 is on schedule -- the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers start up at the Colorado Rockies -- and the 108-page operations manual for 2021 includes shorter spring training games, mandatory wearing of contact-tracing devices, fines for not wearing masks properly and bans on indoor dining and going to movie theaters.

Fans will be allowed to attend spring training games in limited numbers; Florida teams will limit cross-state travel for games; and players will face a five-day quarantine when first reporting to camp. Otherwise, it's all systems normal -- as normal as they can be, anyway.

As players head to spring training, let's take a run around the majors to see the biggest spring training story to watch for each team and some key players to keep an eye on.