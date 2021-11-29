In a span of two seasons, Kevin Gausman has gone from the waiver wire to a nine-figure pitcher. The veteran right-hander, coming off a career season when he went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA for the Giants and finished sixth in the National League Cy Young voting, is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $110 million deal.

So the pitcher who used Pink Floyd's "Money" as his warm-up song in 2021 -- "I just think it's such a cool intro, with the cash register. It just fires me up every time I hear it," Gausman said during the season -- did indeed get that register to ring. Gausman's contract comes right in line with the forecasts, as Kiley McDaniel predicted a five-year, $105 million deal.

It's the second-biggest free-agent contract in Blue Jays history, behind only the $125 million given to George Springer last offseason. The Blue Jays can breathe a big sigh of relief after losing Marcus Semien in free agency to the Rangers earlier on Sunday and with American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray still out there in free agency.

We'll get back to Ray in a moment, but bringing in Gausman in combination with the seven-year, $131 million extension given to Jose Berrios earlier this offseason, the Blue Jays have locked up what should be a stellar rotation for the foreseeable future: