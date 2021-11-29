After an offseason in which ardent New York Mets fans had been injected by rare optimism, New York's 2021 season flamed out in epic fashion and was riddled by chaos throughout. The ensuing weeks provided a snapshot of the fallout -- the game's brightest minds rejecting overtures to lead their baseball operations department, some of the most attractive free agents eschewing their larger offers to play elsewhere, the Mets' fervent owner tweeting angrily through it, while other executives and agents laughed along. By Thanksgiving, the Mets were a franchise in disarray.

On Monday morning, the Mets conquered all of that chaos in the most effective, efficient way possible -- by throwing a ridiculous amount of money at it.

Max Scherzer -- the best pitcher available this offseason and quite possibly the best pitcher of this generation -- agreed to join the Mets on a three-year, $130 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. It gives him an average annual value of $43.3 million, more than 20% higher than the previous record set by Gerrit Cole's contract with the New York Yankees. It's a staggering number for a man who just completed his age-36 season and is approaching 3,000 career innings. But it's what needed to be done.

Steve Cohen's checkbook is open.