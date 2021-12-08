What's next for the NL West? Lockout leaves MLB's wildest division with huge question marks

In 2021, the top of the National League West included both the best teams in baseball and a race to win the division that wasn't settled until the final day of the season. Now the top of the division is a jumble. And after Major League Baseball's lockout ceases -- whenever that is -- a lot will be left to sort out.

The Dodgers, a team that dominated the division for the better part of a decade, could see as many as four star players sign lucrative deals elsewhere. The Giants, the team that overshot its projections by more than 30 games, has already lost its best pitcher and one of the greatest players in franchise history. The Padres, the team that flopped dramatically in the second half, has a new manager and, thus, a new identity. The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have no intention of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, even though they probably should.

Below is a closer look through it all.

2021 record: 106-56 (lost in NLCS)

Biggest additions so far: UT Chris Taylor, SP Andrew Heaney, RP Daniel Hudson

Biggest subtractions so far: SP Max Scherzer, SS Corey Seager, RP Corey Knebel

Biggest pending free agents: SP Clayton Kershaw, CL Kenley Jansen, RP Joe Kelly