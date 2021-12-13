Jeff Passan reports on the Rangers committing $500M to sign Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to big contracts. (1:23)

At some point, maybe in January, probably not until February, the owners and players will agree on how to divvy up the billions of dollars of baseball revenue. For now, we wait for the return of what will be the abbreviated hot stove season, but we can still talk baseball.

While there was a flurry of signings in the days leading up to the lockout, contending teams still have major holes to fill and several top free agents are out there. From Kiley McDaniel's offseason list, the best remaining from the top 20 are Carlos Correa (No. 1), Freddie Freeman (3), Trevor Story (4), Kris Bryant (8), Clayton Kershaw (12), Nick Castellanos (13), Carlos Rodon (14), Michael Conforto (15) and Seiya Suzuki (17).

Trade targets are little more unknown, but the two teams most likely to deal away significant players are the Reds (pitchers Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Tyler Mahle could be available) and the A's (Matt Olson and Matt Chapman plus starting pitching). The Orioles might shop John Means.

Let's look at the 10 most interesting holes to fill on contending teams: